KANDEH BLAMES GOV’T FOR NOT TACKLING ROOT CAUSES OF CRIME 

By Omar Bah

The leader of the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress GDC, Mamma Kandeh, has accused government of not doing enough to address the root causes of the rise in crime, leading to a growing sense of insecurity among citizens.

In a statement shared with The Standard on current developments, the GDC leader lamented that The Gambia, once celebrated as the smiling coast of West Africa, is now grappling with a distressing rise in crime and insecurity.

“In recent months, we have witnessed an alarming increase in violent crimes which have become increasingly common and our citizens are no longer safe in their homes or on the streets.

This reality casts a shadow over our beloved country, instilling fear in the hearts of every Gambian,’’Kandeh said.

He further said one factor that could lead to this is the proliferation of drugs, which he said, is destabilising the country’s social fabric while unemployment among young people is also playing a part in the surge in crime.

The GDC leader blamed government for failing to provide young people with the required opportunities to engage themselves in meaningful ventures.

Kandeh said while the country’s security forces are trying their best to curb crime, they are falling short because they don’t have the needed resources to effectively do their work.

“The escalating crime rate in The Gambia demands urgent attention from both the government and communities. A coordinated response to address economic disparities, improve law enforcement capabilities and fostering community engagement is essential to restore safety and stability in the nation,” Kandeh said.

He said a GDC government will implore a collective approach to address security issues.

“We will establish a unit that would coordinate issues of security at the borders and utilise technology to address the lapses. We will also improve incentives to our security forces to ensure they are motivated and well trained to be able to effectively execute their duties and implement a strict policy towards criminal offences,” he said,

Corruption

Mr Kandeh said government’s failure to implement effective measures means that the current political climate is detrimental to genuine efforts against corruption.

He explained that government officials are more focused on personal gains than the welfare of the citizens, which he said, undermines the fight against corruption.

According to the GDC leader without a committed approach to tackle corruption, the country risks further deterioration of governance and public trust.