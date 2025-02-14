 Forex bureau staff denies staging robbery

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

One Yankuba Darboe, accused by the police of staging a robbery at a forex bureau in Kunkunjang Badiie Estate has denied claims made by police chief Seedy Touray.

The IGP had told journalists that police have a suspect and have confirmed that the robbery was staged and that the suspect is even begging to repay the stolen money for the case to be end which the police rejected, The IGP did not name the supect but Yankuba Darboe, 32, told The Standard that he was the one being referred to and denied ever making up his story. Darboe maintained that he was indeed robbed at gunpoint by three men who entered the bureau on January 22 and tied him up with a rope on his chair before they went away with money from the bureau’s safe.

He said he was rescued by a nearby shopkeeper who removed the ropes and called his boss who after arriving at the scene reported the matter to the police,

Yankuba said he spent 14 days under police detention without a bail, alleging that during his detention police officers brought a print out of his phone calls where they spotted a number belonging to his friend’s younger brother Badou who was also invited to the Wellingara station and detained for several days.

He said after 14 days in detention, he was taken to a court in Bundung where the court granted him bail in the sum of D300,000 with three Gambian sureties supporting it .

“I would not have come to the media if the police were not giving out incorrect information to the public. I was really shocked when I heard them saying I staged the robbery. It is totally false and Gambians should know about the truth. I didn’t cook anything. In fact the police were the ones trying to influence me during detention to accept that I cooked up a robbery. I told them I am a firm believer of fate and destiny and would rather go to Mile 2 than accepting something I didn’t do. He said he was shocked when he heard the IGP saying that that he had pleaded with the police to repay the money to go free.