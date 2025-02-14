Gender official calls for schools to teach dangers of FGM

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Neneh Touray, deputy executive director Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Ministry of Gender, has called for schools to start teaching students about the dangers of Female Genital Mutilation FGM, and to provide support for those who may be at risk.

Director Touray made this call during a “Walk for Health’ procession in commemoration of ‘Zero Tolerance for FGM’ day organised by her ministry in collaboration with partners at the Youth Monument in Westfield.

She argued that education is a critical tool in the fight against FGM because it will help change perceptions, shift attitudes and ultimately end the cycle of harm that has persisted for generations.

”The education of girls, is not only a means of improving their individual lives but a means of protecting them from harmful practices and schools must be safe spaces where girls are empowered to learn, grow and thrive,’’ she said.

Touray added that ‘we must also continue to educate parents, caregivers, and communities about the importance of sending girls to school, as education is one of the most effective protective measures against FM and other forms of violence.