Kandeh tells GDC supporters to vote for UDP candidates

By Omar Bah

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress leader has urged his party supporters to vote for UDP candidates wherever GDC has not put up candidates.

In a seven-minute audio shared with The Standard, Mamma Kandeh urged all GDC supporters in Kanifing, Banjul, North Bank Region, Upper River Region Basse and Lower River Region to vote for UDP candidates while those in West Coast should vote for the PPP candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I appealed to all GDC supporters across the country especially in places where we do not have a candidate to vote for UDP candidates except for the West Coast Region where we are supporting the PPP candidate. I also want to take this opportunity to clarify the lies and misconceptions peddled by the NPP that we have formed an alliance with UDP. There is no such thing like an alliance with the UDP; we support them based on our shared goals and as opposition,” Kandeh said.

He said the fact that the GDC has been giving the NPP “sleepless nights” means GDC is “still alive and strong”.