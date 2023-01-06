Karpowership donates food items to 3 orphanages

By Aisha Tamba

Karpowership, a Turkish energy company, has yesterday donated food items to three orphanages worth 620, 500.00 dalasis.

The food items donated include 125 bags of 50kg rice, 100 bags of 50kg sugar, 100 drums of 10ltr oil, and 15 boxes of milk powder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beneficiaries were Sinchu Orphanage, Sankulay Firms in Bwiam, and Nuro Sabakh Foundation.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the country director of Karpowership, Omar Njie, said food items presented are part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the Gambian people, especially to the orphanages.

He stated that since 2018, Karpowership invested over D25 million in corporate social responsibility projects in The Gambia. “2022 and the previous years have been very challenging not only here in the Gambia but throughout the world, due to unforeseen circumstances like Covid-19 and the Ukraine/ Russia War, we hope that 2023 and beyond will bring change and hope.”

He added that Karpowership gives a lot of priority to orphans and vulnerable children, the support for children especially orphans, “is of paramount importance to Karpowership and we have included it as a key activity in our CSR programs.”

He thanked the Government of the Gambia and NAWEC for giving Karpowership the opportunity to serve the Gambian people.

The Turkish Ambassador, Tolga Bermek expressed delight in the distribution of the food packages, kindly donated by Karpowership to the three orphanage centers.

“As you know Turkey and the Gambia are two brotherly countries. We have excellent relations in every aspect from political issues to economic relations but our humanitarian relations are one of the main pillars of relations.”

He said besides TIKA, Turkish NGOs are organising many social responsibility projects in The Gambia. “But also the Turkish private sector is doing a good job in this regard and Karpowership is one of the biggest investors in The Gambia. They are also very keen on the social responsibility project.”

He noted that Karpowership is only generating energy for the requirement of electricity in The Gambia but also producing positive energy for the development of the country.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Muhammad Ceesay thanked the donors for the kind gesture. He said the gesture will help feed the young children.