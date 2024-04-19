UTG Governing Council briefs President Barrow ahead of convocation

- Advertisement -

State House, Banjul, 16 April 2024: As the Chancellor of the University of The Gambia, President Barrow Tuesday received the Governing Council, who briefed him on the forthcoming Convocation Ceremony scheduled for Sunday, 21st April 2024.

It has become best practice that the Governing Council of the University of The Gambia visits the Presidency to pay homage and update the President on the preparations for the UTG convocation.

When President Barrow received the council, he assured them of his support in successfully holding the convocation.

Graduation is an annual Ceremony that recognises and celebrates students who have completed their programs of study. More than a thousand students in Agriculture, Education, Engineering, Law, medicine, information and communication technology, and journalism, amongst others, would be awarded first and second Degrees.

Also, this year’s briefing included the University’s progress over the years. For the first time in the history of The Gambia, the University anticipates awarding bachelor’s degrees to 10 civil engineering students who have completed their studies.

The President expressed delight with the improvements at the University. He commended the Chair of the Governing Council, Mr. Matthew P. Ndure, for being part of the transformation at the University, including the significant development of having a permanent home for students.

He highlighted the importance his Government places on building capacity through higher education to fill the skill gap in technical areas for national development. He took pride in the newly inaugurated Faraba Campus, a permanent home of the University.

President Barrow emphasised the importance of education and urged parents to prioritise their children’s education. He added that the Government focuses on providing an attractive package to recruit qualified lecturers while reiterating the call for citizens to pay their taxes so that the Government can use the funds wisely to advance the nation. He stated that the education sector remains a top priority despite the limited operating budget.

During an audience with the press, The Vice Chancellor of UTG, Professor Herbert Robinson, said he looks forward to working with stakeholders to develop the provision of specific programmes in the University curriculum.