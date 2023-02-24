KMC CEO forcefully escorted into her office

By Omar Bah

The embattled KMC CEO, Sainabou Martin Sonko, was yesterday forcefully escorted into her office by ten officials from the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government. The officials broke the office padlock and forced her into the office amid chaotic scenes.

Writing on his official Facebook page, KM mayor, Talib Ahmed Bensouda, said the action is “sad for Gambia’s democracy”.

“This is not only a breach of protocol and constitutional jurisdiction but a sad day in governance and democracy,” he posted.

He said CEO Martin’s return to the council yesterday alongside ten officers with operatives from the Ministry of Lands and Regional Government to break into an office is against the council’s resolution.