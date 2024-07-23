KMC reacts to criticism over drainage cleansing

- Advertisement -

The Kanifing Municipal Council has clarified that it completed its drainage cleansing exercises a few weeks ago and that the current cleansing ongoing is being conducted by the National Road Authority, NRA. The Council came under criticism over non-cleaning of drainage in the municipality.

But in a statement shared with The Standard, the council said: “We wish to inform the general public that the council’s drainage cleaning exercise concluded a few weeks ago. However, the ongoing drainage clearing exercise along the Brikama, Sukuta Highways, Kairaba Avenue, Bakau, and other places within the municipality is being conducted by the National Road Authority in preparation for the rainy season.”

The council also urged all concern persons to channel their inquiries with regards to the exercise to the National Road Authority for clarification.

- Advertisement -

“On behalf of the Lord Mayor, the Council wishes every Gambian, especially residents of the municipality, a peaceful rainy season,” the release concluded.