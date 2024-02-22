32.2 C
Letters

Re: NRP rebuts KM mayor

22
Dear Editor,

The government is really not helping the country in so many ways: no employment, no security, no good hospitals, no good infrastructure, no good electricity, no good water, no good salaries, no motivation, no good religious practice, no good weather, no enough food, no good markets, no business malls, poor technology, poor administration, poor laws, poor tourism industry, poor airport, poor sport, and so forth. Please, President Adama Barrow, these are the most important considerations for nation building. Help us.

Saikou Bah

Perth, Australia

