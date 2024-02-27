23.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Lack of counsel delays Ghana Town murder trial

75
- Advertisement -
image 111

By Bruce Asemota

The trial involving Ismaila Janneh, a resident of Ghana Town who allegedly caused the death of Alieu Jallow by stabbing him with a knife on his legs and back on 28 December 2023, was mentioned at the High Court in Banjul yesterday.
Janneh told Justice Ebrima Jaiteh that he could not afford the services of a legal counsel.
The case, being a capital offence, could not proceed without legal representation for the accused.
Justice Jaiteh consequently ordered the principal registrar of the court to transmit the bill of indictment to the National Agency for Legal Aid for legal representation for the suspect.
It could be recalled that Ismaila and Alieu were engaged in a fisticuff when the Ismaila allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Alieu on both legs and his back.
The case was adjourned to 18 March 2024 for mention.

Previous article
“We want to see more job creators than job seekers” – Minister Badjie
Next article
WHO grants prequalification to polio vaccine: Role of MRCG at LSHTM in advancing polio eradication
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions