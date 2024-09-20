LCOY Gambia 3rd edition held

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

As discussions around climate change continue globally, The Gambia has staged its Local Conference of Youth (LCOY) on Climate Change last Saturday under the theme: “Gambian Youth leading Climate revolution bridging policies and practicies”.

The event marked the 3rd edition of the Gambia in staging a national conference of children and youths across the seven regions of the country, to talk about climate change issues with government, stakeholders and environmental groups.

- Advertisement -

On day-two of the Conference, participants embarked on mangrove planting at two coastal areas, as it helps in the fight against climate change.

During the event, one of the pioneers of LCOY Gambia , Muhammed Hydara, said the gathering represents a powerful testament to what can be archived when youths come together with a common purpose.

Mr. Hydara re-emphasized the purpose of the local gathering, saying: “We are not just here to talk about the climate crises, we are here to act,to influence policy and demand that the voices of our youths be heard at the highest level of decition making. We call on the government to consider the recommendations we present and ensure they are implemented. This is not a mere request but a call for a sustainable change that secures our future.”

- Advertisement -

The Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Hon.Rohey John Manjang, commended LCOY organisers for thier commitment and dedication to ensuring that young people become leaders in climate revolution.

Hon. Manjang assured the delegates that their voices, recommendations and demands will be presented to the Government and its patners, as they prepare for the 19th UN climate change conference and COP 29.

“It is vital that we as a leader, to work, listen closely and act on the voices of youths ensuring their concerns are made into concreate action. We want to make sure that the polices are translated into practical actions”, the minister explained.

Highlighting some of the challenges posed by climate change, Mr. Muhammed Lamin Sayang, the coordinator of WAKA project, said the change in climate pattern affects local biodiversity and has health risks and added that, “the combine effects of climate change can strain the Gambia’s economy. It can cause damage to the infrastructure, increase health care cost and reduce agricultural productivity”.