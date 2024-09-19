SENEGAMBIA DERBY IN WAFU- A TODAY

- Advertisement -

The battle for the top spot and semifinal place in Group B in the Wafu- A Under- 20 football championship features a Senegambia derby today as Gambia and Senegal clash at the Samuel K Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia.

The match has high stakes because it is also the qualifying route for the African youth championship. Now reduced to only three teams and two matches following Mauritania’s withdrawal, the group is left with a competitive tussle between Gambia, Mali and Senegal.

Senegal are the current African champions of both Wafu Zone A and Africa and have in the recent past beaten Gambia twice, at finals of the last Wafu and African championships.

In this tournament Senegal opened with a 2-1 victory over Mali on Tuesday.

Clearly the favorites, Senegal will however face a determined Gambian side injected with renewed zeal and tasked to rewrite history. For a team that made it to the Fifa Under-20 World Cup, a semifinal place at this stage is not a big ask and that task must begin with avoiding defeat against Senegal today. The match kicks off at 4 pm.