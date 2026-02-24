Let us stop Russia’s war of aggression and give peace a chance

- Advertisement -

The 24 February marks the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine. Four long years of endless suffering, with hundreds of thousands of lives lost, with a humanitarian situation of a huge magnitude: hunger, diseases, displacements, refugees, families shattered, children abducted not to mention a massive destruction of houses and infrastructure. The list of the devastation sadly goes on.

As gloomy as the effects of this war are, one might argue that there are around 60 conflicts across the world and that this war is remote from Africa and The Gambia. However, while the war of aggression in Ukraine is perceived with different levels of urgency around the world, its consequences are global and felt far beyond Europe, at a time when other conflicts and crises are already straining the international system.

This war is first and foremost a war of invasion. An aggression that bluntly disregards the UN Charter guaranteeing the territorial sovereignty and political independence of any state. This cornerstone of international law protects borders, prohibits forced annexations, and requires member states to settle disputes peacefully. Accepting such a war creates a dangerous precedent for any country in the world whose borders might be threatened tomorrow by a powerful neighbour if international law is not upheld.

The Russian war of aggression poses a risk to global stability, but it has also generated very concrete consequences for the African continent and The Gambia.

By provoking serious supply chain disruptions including for wheat and fertilizers, the war has increased food and energy prices, fuelling inflation and food insecurity. This “imported” inflation is hitting Gambian families hard.

Africa has also seen some of its young men enrolled in the army by Russia. Since 2023, to address the shortage in its armed forces, Russia has recruited more than a thousand young Africans. As of today, amongst them are 56 Gambians, the fourth largest contingent of African recruits. These are young men who have been attracted to Russia under a false pretext to fight an illegal war. Twenty-three of them have already lost their life and the others risk facing the same fate. To this day, 316 Africans died in combat in Ukraine. Today, there is a dire need for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire between the Russian Federation and Ukraine as well as a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with international law, including the UN Charter.

The European Union and its Member States, as steadfast promoters of peace are supportive of a peace arrangement that will be sustainable and credible in order to prevent any renewed aggression in a more or less distant future.

We welcome the efforts of the United States of America alongside European countries and other UN Member States for ending the war.

The Gambia, a member of the UN Hurman Rights Council, has been consistent in defending the principle and values of peace, human rights, stability and territorial integrity on the international scene. We are hopeful and confident that The Gambia’s voice will continue joining the ones who want to put an end to this terrible tragedy. Together we can make a difference and give peace a chance.

Imma Roca i Cortés, ambassador European Union to The Gambia

Klaus Botzet, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany

Stéphane Dovert, Chargé d’Affaires, French Diplomatic Mission in The Gambia

Violeta Insa Sandoval, chargée d’affaires of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain in The Gambia