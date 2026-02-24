UNITE will participate in the 2026 presidential elections

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

We have taken note of the article published by The Standard under the headline: “IEC Explains Why It Turned Down UMC, 6 Other Parties.”

While we respect the important role of the media, it is necessary to clarify that the Independent Electoral Commission does not have the constitutional authority to reject or permanently “turn down” the registration of any political party. The right to form and register a political party is guaranteed by law.

As the IEC itself explained, applications that do not fully meet technical requirements are returned for corrections and resubmission. This is a normal administrative process — not a rejection.

- Advertisement -

The issues raised were largely technical in nature. For example, there were inconsistencies in the naming of the party across certain documents. In some forms the name appeared as “UMC,” in others “UNITE,” and in some instances “MOVEMENT” was written. The IEC therefore requested clarification on the official name being registered.

Let it be clearly stated: the official name of the party being registered is UNITE (Unite for Nation, Integrity, Transformation and Equality), and all resubmitted documents will uniformly reflect UNITE.

There were also technical adjustments regarding administrative area names. In several instances, regional abbreviations were entered instead of the officially designated administrative headquarters. For example:

Central River Region North should reflect Kuntaur, not CRR North;

North Bank Region should reflect Kerewan, not NBR;

Upper River Region should reflect Basse, not URR;

Lower River Region should reflect Mansakonko, not LRR;

West Coast Region should reflect Brikama, not WCR;

Kanifing Municipality should reflect Kanifing, not KMC.

- Advertisement -

These are clerical corrections — not substantive legal failures.

We also welcome the IEC’s clear statement dismissing the fabricated claim that Talib Bensouda was required to resign from the United Democratic Party before UNITE could be registered. The IEC has confirmed that resignation is not part of the regulations governing party registration. That matter is therefore settled.

UNITE remains fully committed to complying with all legal requirements under the Elections Act and is working closely and respectfully with the IEC to ensure that all outstanding technical matters are addressed promptly.

Let us also make this unequivocally clear to our supporters and the Gambian people:

We will participate in the 2026 elections; whether under the UNITE banner upon completion of registration, or through the independent candidacy route or through a coalition as provided for under the laws of The Gambia — WE WILL PARTICIPATE.

No administrative process will stop the democratic will of our movement.

To our supporters and sympathisers across the country: remain calm, focused, and confident. This is a procedural stage — not a political setback. Our commitment to national transformation remains firm and unwavering.

The process continues. The mission continues. And UNITE will be on the ballot in 2026.

Tombong Saidy

UNITE

IEC process must be respected not politicised

Dear Editor,

The recent discourse surrounding the registration of the Unite Party has revealed more about the state of opposition politics than it has about the integrity of the process itself. It is important to make one thing absolutely clear: the turning down of an application by the Independent Electoral Commission is not a rejection. It is a procedural step, a standard part of ensuring that all requirements are properly met before approval is granted.

The IEC must be respected and allowed to conduct its affairs without undue pressure or political manipulation. The issues raised, including concerns about party colours already in use and irregularities in voter signatures, some of which reportedly belong to deceased individuals, are not extraordinary. These are precisely the kinds of technical checks that a competent and vigilant electoral body is expected to carry out. Far from being a setback, this demonstrates that the IEC is functioning effectively, applying scrutiny where necessary to uphold the legitimacy of the registration process.

What is truly concerning, however, is the tone and posture adopted by sections of the opposition. Rather than focusing their energies on holding the incumbent government accountable, there appears to be an unhealthy fixation on undermining the emergence of a new political force. This behaviour borders on obsession and, at times, vindictiveness. It raises serious questions about intent and political maturity.

The reaction to the Unite Party’s application suggests either a deep-seated fear or an unwillingness to accept political plurality. The reality is that the Unite Party represents something different, something that resonates beyond traditional political lines. Instead of engaging constructively or strengthening their own platforms, some opposition figures seem more intent on stifling the birth of what they perceive as a credible alternative.

Particularly telling is the focus on Mayor Ahmed Bensouda, whose decision to carve his own political path has evidently unsettled certain quarters. In a democratic society, such independence should be encouraged, not attacked. Political diversity strengthens democracy; it does not weaken it.

Let it be clearly stated: the Unite Party has not been rejected. It remains committed to cooperating fully with the IEC, addressing all concerns raised, and resubmitting its application in accordance with established procedures. This is how institutions are respected, and this is how democracy is strengthened.

The IEC must be allowed to do its work. Political actors, regardless of affiliation, must rise above pettiness and recognise that democracy thrives not on exclusion, but on fair process, transparency, and respect for institutions.

The more obsession there is on Talib the more someone like myself and others digest the fact that he is good fruit. When an opposition, foremost, has its eye on another opposition rather than the incumbent, then truly you must accept and agree, that something is indeed not right.

UNITE will be registered and the name of Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda will be on the ballot box come December 2026!!!

Melville R Roberts

UK