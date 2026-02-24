Trump and his fascist administration

- Advertisement -

The world is at a critical juncture, and the actions of US President Donald Trump’s administration pose a significant threat to global stability and security. His so-called “America First” policy (it’s actually Israel first) characterised by isolationism and protectionism, has created uncertainty and fear among nations

Trump’s aggressive trade policies, including unilateral tariffs (which curiously have been struck down by the US Supreme Court last week) and trade wars, have disrupted global markets and sparked retaliatory measures from other countries. His withdrawal from international agreements, such as the all-important Paris Climate Accord, has undermined global cooperation on existentialist issues like climate change.

Moreover, Trump’s unpredictability and willingness to use force in countries like Venezuela and Iran have emboldened authoritarian leaders and created new global hotspots. His administration’s stance on issues like Ukraine, Taiwan, and the Middle East have raised tensions and increased the risk of conflict

The international community must come together to push back against these existential threats. It’s crucial for nations to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, diplomacy, and cooperation. Regional blocs notably the African Union, the European Union, and ASEAN, must strengthen their unity and develop a more robust foreign policy to counterbalance Trump’s so-called America First agenda. Collective action is necessary to address global challenges like climate change, pandemics, and economic inequality. Nations must work together to establish a new world order based on shared values, mutual respect, and cooperation.

The stakes are high, and the consequences of inaction will be severe. The world must unite to defend the international rules-based order and ensure a more peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable future for all. The world shouldn’t let Trump’s so-called Board of Peace overshadow the UN because it lacks legitimacy and could undermine global cooperation.

This board is merely a Trump-dominated pay-to-play club with himself as the overlord aimed at supplanting the UN, with its charter contradicting the UN Security Council resolution that established it. The UN, despite its many flaws, provides a framework for international cooperation, whereas the so-called Board of Peace seems to prioritise US interests. The Trump administration is doing everything within its power to weaken organisation including withdrawal from scores of its agencies and refusal to pay contributions. The world must stand up against US bullying and try to ride out the next 1,000 days of this administration.