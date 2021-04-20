Letters: Operation Zero Crime

The Operation Zero Crime initiated by the police high command under the newly appointed Inspector General Abdoulie Sanyang is commendable, considering the total number of arrests of suspected criminals to save our country. Since the inception of this new initiative few weeks ago, the police have redoubled their efforts in combatting crime and criminality, thus deserving commendation and support from all citizens.

GANU wishes to comend the Gambia Police Force for a job well-done and encourage everyone to support our national police in its quest to ensure a crime-free nation. IGP Sanyang and his team have started well and deserve the support and cooperation of all. We therefore encourage the police to ensure that all those arrested are properly investigated and prosecuted according to law.

On the other hand, GANU urges Gambia Government to provide more equipment, vehicles and more incentives for the police officers in the Greater Banjul and Kombos to support their move to prevent the growing crime rate in the country on a daily basis.

While, the police are doing their best to ensure a crime-free nation and to safe lives and properties, GANU further urges the Gambia Government to support the police to be able to investigate and prosecute government officials allegedly engaged in rampant corruption in every sector.

This will help the police to attain their objective of getting a crime-free nation, hence crime is not only limited to theft, robbery, drug dealing, rape cases, etc.

Official corruption in any form is also a crime too and there are so many suspected criminal activities and alleged cases of corruption in many government institutions that need to be investigated and prosecuted. We therefore encourage the Gambia Police Force to investigate suspected cases of corruption in government offices to safe this country and ensure quality service delivery.

Moreover, if the Gambia government is serious about combatting crime and corruption, it should encourage the prosecution of corrupt officials without any political interference and must deliver to the Gambian people as expected. It is very sad to note that since President Adama Barrow came to power, there has not been any single major prosecution of a high profile corruption case involving a senior government official. All suspected corruption cases are still undergoing investigations for almost four years, and some cases have been thrown away.

We therefore urge the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to appoint a Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to handle and fast-track the investigation and prosecution of all corruption cases.

END.

Signed

…………..

Hon. Sheikh Tijan Hydara,

Secretary General and Party Leader

GANU