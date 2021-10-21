Letters: Planting the seed of change

“The Gambia is a country that is not at peace with itself”, Yunus Hydara tersely spat in reaction to recent undiscerning political unfoldings. He went onto explain: “In The Gambia, people routinely and casually act in manners that is destructive to their country and to the greater society. Their actions are justifiable, at least to them and their ilks, based on their general resentment of a particular or any section of society that they deemed would have either done the same or for some reason, are deserving of the resulting misfortune.”

The heat waves of Mr Hydara’s disappointment on our political and social malfeasance are outrageously suffocating and I cannot agree with him more. The question we are left with in such a soul-searching outburst is how can we sanitise our socio-political decadence?

Many people snub change due to the many unknowns it ushers in, but the only constant thing in life is change. It can either be smooth or drastic. The former is more effective in yielding dividend that positively better lives, societies and opportunities. This holds true for political and system change too.

Many Gambians are in agreement that our political discourse needs sanitizing though it is fitting to register that some efforts have been made by some political leaders as well as opinion influencers denouncing politics of insult, tribal and violence.

Candidly, it is primary school kids and the youth force that are often eager and more passionate in embracing change. As a result, more efforts should be directed on planting this seed of change which will grow with them and linger in their minds. This requires teaching them about the spirit of our national anthem and what makes us one people and one nation, The Gambia.

Nationalism and patriotism must be a core lessons for our primary school kids. Instead of teaching them about Western and Arabic history, they should be taught about our national history. When one is told to know oneself, one often takes offence but it is the first step to being sovereign and a commander of one’s own destiny.

The other endeavour should emanate from the pulpits. Community and religious leaders must redirect their energies in preaching and reminding the people what the scriptures taught about good neighbourliness, being each other’s keeper, kindness, respect, loyalty and honesty.

Sulayman Jeng

UK