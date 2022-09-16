27.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, September 17, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

MALAGEN: $20 AIRPORT SECURITY FEE CAUSED D274M ECONOMIC LOSS TO STATE￼

1512
- Advertisement -

The Standard has been granted a privileged access to Malagen’s latest investigative story which exposes malpractices in the contract and operation of the US-based company collecting $20 security levy at the Banjul International Airport.

The Gambia government has signed a contract with Securiport to provide aviation and immigration security, starting 2018.

However, the contract could not start until Sept. 2019 when the levy was imposed on inbound and outbound passengers, instead of initial plans of charging it to the tickets, which failed.

- Advertisement -

Yet, the company has billed the government to pay $4.5m as accrued arrears. The contract was also extended from 10 to 15 years for the same delay, according to the story.

Malagen has revealed further that the contract was negotiated from the Office of the President, and despite opposition from key ministries such as tourism and justice, it was signed and implemented in what has been queried as violation of public procurement and public finance rules.

“The introduction of $20 security levy at the airport has caused possible financial loss of at least D274m to the state. And the party has just started. It has just been three years, 11 more years to go,” the report state.

- Advertisement -

The full investigative report would be released by Malagen today at 5pm.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBarrow tells NAMs to take national interest over partisan politics
Next articleThe Sledgehammer by Musa Bah, Tha Scribbler
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Former Manchester United defender Evra regrets picking France over Senegal

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed that he regrets playing for France at international level. Evra played for France at senior level despite...

New NEDI board inaugurated

GAMBIA COACH TOM SAINTFIET VOTED 3RD BEST IN BELGIUM

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

This is no State of the Nation Address!

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions