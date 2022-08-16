MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY KILLING UNCLE

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Police in Bundung on Saturday arrested one Tairou Suwareh, 23, for allegedly stabbing one Saikou Bajo, 36, believed to his uncle.

The incident happened Friday night in Latrikunda Sabiji.

A visibly grief-stricken relative of the deceased, Lamin Sanno told The Standard Saikou was stabbed in the chest with scissors.

According to Mr Sanno, they rushed the victim to Serekunda General Hospital with a police escort where he was pronounced dead, and the suspect arrested by the police on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, The Standard has contacted the police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie, who said he would find out more details about the incident.