Man charged with accessory to murder discharged

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Sainabou Wadda Cisse of the High Court in Banjul yesterday discharged one Sulayman Kijera from a charge of accessory to the murder of Kebba Secka, a student at the University of The Gambia.

Justice Cisse’s decision was premised on a ruling of a submission of a no case to answer filed by Lawyer Omar Susso of the National Agency for Legal Aid.

Prosecutors alleged that Sulayman Kijera on the 9 July, 2019 in Kololi knowing that Kebba Secka, a UTG student was unlawfully killed by Lamin Trawally, helped in concealing such information in order to assist Lamin Trawally to escape punishment.

Lamin Trawally, the principal accused, was alleged to have on the 9 July, 2019 in Kololi with malice aforethought caused the death of Kebba Secka, a UTG student by stabbing him with a knife.

The state called six witnesses to prove the charge against the accused persons and at the end of the prosecution’s case, Lawyer Omar Susso of the National Agency for Legal Aid filed a no case to answer submission on behalf of Sulayman Kijera which the court upheld. Accordingly, Sulayman Kijera was discharged, while Lamin Trawally will continue his defence.