Councillor Ceesay charged, granted bail

By Amadou Jadama

The Councillor of Tallinding South Karamo Ceesay who was arrested and detained since Sunday was yesterday charged with assault and willful damage to property. Ceesay appeared before Principal Magistrate Pa Modou Njie of the Bundung magistrates’ court along with Nfamara Singhateh, another member of the opposition United Democratic Party.

Police prosecutors alleged that Councillor Ceesay, 32, assaulted one Yama Jarju by hitting her with a plate of a cooking pot on her right hand causing her injury, while the second count alleged that Ceesay willfully and unlawfully damaged cooking utensils valued at D2,300 being the property of one Kejaw Jawara.

His co -accused Nfamara Singhateh, also 32, faces a single count charge of assault causing actual bodily harm. Police prosecutors alleged that on April 27 he assaulted one Momodou Marong by head-butting him on his mouth at Bundung, causing him an injury. The two opposition politicians pleaded not guilty to all charges. They were both granted bail in the sum of D100,000 each.

Police SI Bobo Jarju, representing the IGP, who did not object to bail said the offences are bailable. The case proceeds for hearing on 7 June.