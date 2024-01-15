34.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, January 15, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Man commits suicide in Jimara

833
- Advertisement -
image 69

By Omar Bah

One Abdoulie Sowe, a native of Sarreh Cherno village in Jimara district in the Upper River Region, is reported to have committed suicide over the weekend, The Standard has been reliably informed.

A family source confirmed that the man was mentally unstable and was laid to rest on the same day.

- Advertisement -

When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson, Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, confirmed the incident but didn’t comment any further.

Jaye Jallow of Taranga FM contributed to the story.

Previous article
Jah Oil station manager accused of stealing over D8M
Next article
Gambia, Senegal in first Afcon clash
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions