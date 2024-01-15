Man commits suicide in Jimara

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

One Abdoulie Sowe, a native of Sarreh Cherno village in Jimara district in the Upper River Region, is reported to have committed suicide over the weekend, The Standard has been reliably informed.

A family source confirmed that the man was mentally unstable and was laid to rest on the same day.

When contacted for comments, the police spokesperson, Cadet ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, confirmed the incident but didn’t comment any further.

Jaye Jallow of Taranga FM contributed to the story.