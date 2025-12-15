spot_img
Gambia News

Man convicted, 3 others remanded in irregular migration case

Oli 15

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Police Force has secured conviction of one Tam Ceesay in a major irregular migration scandal in the North Bank Region (NBR). Three other suspects, Modou Jaine Joof, Modou Muctarr Mbye, and Abdoulie Jallow, were charged with human trafficking, conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretenses and remanded by the court.

The suspects were arraigned before Magistrate Ebou Sowe of the Essau Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They are expected to reappear in court.

A statement from the police reported intensified coordinated operations across the NBR to dismantle irregular migration syndicates and disrupt illegal migration routes.

