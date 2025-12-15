UDP gov’t to allocate budget for majalis  

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

Continuing his nationwide tour, the leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party Ousainu Darboe has said the plight of the Islamic religious leaders who struggle daily to take care of their large pool of scholars in the majalis would be changed for the better if the UDP takes power.

Speaking in Niani Kunting where massive crowds from Sami and other places including senior muslin leaders attended, Darboe said the majalis would be allocated a special budget to run their educational programmes.

“I can assure you the Imams here today, a UDP government will stand for you and the entire Majalis-Kunda in the country”. “We all know that those in the Majalis, have no assistance from anywhere. So the UDP believe that government should have a special budget for our majalis heads because they are the one responsible for their scholars’ welfare, medical bills, feeding and clothing. Therefore, these kinds of people need the State’s assistance.”

The UDP leader however praised President Barrow for heeding his advice by integrating the Madrasas in the government’s policies and programmes.

The veteran lawyer further postulated that he is the only person who can wipe the tears of Gambians.”

“Since I arrived here in Niani, I saw a young man who was following me, shouting by calling my name ”Ba Ousainu help us, we are suffering”. This man is exposing the suffering and tears of the people Niani, Sami and the entire Gambians as well. As a result of his crying for hardship, I hereby make a personal promise that I will wipe his tears including of all Gambians,” he said. The tour continues.