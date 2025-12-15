IMF approves $38M for Gambia

- Advertisement -

Press release

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a disbursement of $38.15 million to The Gambia, marking a significant milestone in the country’s economic recovery.

The funds will be released following the completion of the Fourth Review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) Arrangement and the First Review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) Arrangement.

The Gambia’s economy is expected to grow by 6% in 2025, driven by the agriculture, construction, and tourism sectors.

Headline inflation has decelerated to 7% by end-October 2025, indicating a positive trend in price stability.

The country has made good progress in implementing economic reforms, despite fiscal policy challenges.

The authorities are committed to increasing domestic revenue and advancing fiscal consolidation to safeguard debt sustainability.

The government will prioritise social and infrastructure spending to support economic growth and development.

The RSF arrangement will support The Gambia’s climate change agenda, enhancing the economy’s resilience to natural disasters.

The completion of the review allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR12.44 million (about $17 million) under the ECF arrangement.

The first review under the RSF arrangement enables an immediate disbursement of SDR15.54 million (about $21.24 million).

The total disbursement under the ECF arrangement now stands at SDR49.75 million (about $68 million).

The Deputy Managing Director Bo Li said The Gambia’s economy continues to experience robust growth and declining inflation.

“Implementation of the ECF program has been satisfactory, and reforms under the RSF are advancing.”

The IMF recommends maintaining fiscal consolidation efforts, enhancing public financial management, and limiting fiscal risks from state-owned enterprises and public-private partnerships.

