Research on cost of politics in Gambia launched

By Olimatou Coker

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) has launched a groundbreaking research on the cost of politics in The Gambia, highlighting the significant financial barriers faced by women and marginalised groups in accessing political office.

The research reveals that women candidates are required to spend between D200,000 to D500,000 to stand for National Assembly elections, covering nomination fees, campaign costs and social expectations.

According to the research, the high costs of politics limit women’s participation and create conditions where politicians feel obligated to serve financial backers rather than constituents. The study raises concerns about the influence of private sponsors and the potential for state capture.

Tabu Njie-Sarr, Country Director of the WFD said: “The current rise of election deposits and fees undermines democracy and contributes to exclusion, discrimination, and structural inequalities.”

Baboucarr Nyang, Research Team Member said the financial dependency of politicians on wealth elites and business owners weakens accountability and creates conditions for politicians to serve financial backers rather than constituents.

Kebba Toma Sanneh, National Assembly Member for Foni Jarrol said the high cost of politics is a significant barrier to women’s participation and perpetuates inequality in our political system.

The WFD calls for greater women’s participation in decision-making processes and urges policymakers to address the financial barriers to politics.

The research recommends implementing reforms to reduce the cost of politics, increase transparency, and promote accountability.

The launch of the research was followed by a panel discussion with veteran politicians, including Halifa Sallah and Fatoumata Jallow Tambajang, who shared their experiences and insights on the challenges facing Gambian politics.