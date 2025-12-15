Ambassador Bah confabs with Gambians at Seattle town hall meeting

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of The Gambia in Washington in collaboration with Northwest Seattle Gambian Association on Saturday, convened a town hall meeting with the Gambian community in Shoreline, Washington State.

This outreach was in fulfillment of the embassy’s 2025 strategic plan designed both to listen to the community’s concerns and also raise their awareness of the diaspora strategy, thereby enabling them to contribute more effectively to the development of the country.

Discussions focused on consular matters and the government’s diaspora engagement strategy. In his address, Gambian ambassador to the US Momodou Lamin Bah, , informed the community that his visit to Seattle was intended to listen to their concerns with a view to understanding their challenges and working towards their resolution. He further urged the community to remain law-abiding, to continue instilling Gambian values in their children, and to ensure that they preserve their Gambian nationality.

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Bah seized the opportunity to pay tribute to the long-standing relations between The Gambia and the United States of America. He recalled that the two countries established diplomatic relations on August 9, 1965 – barely 5 months after The Gambia attained independence – noting that several Gambians pursued studies in the United States from the 1960s and later played instrumental roles in the struggle for independence from British colonial rule.

Washington State Senator, Honourable Jesse Salomon and Honourable Chris Roberts, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, both emphasized that diversity constitutes an important value of the city. He commended the Gambian community as hardworking and tolerant, and affirmed their commitment to making Gambians feel welcomed and comfortable in Shoreline.

The president of Northwest Seattle Gambian Association, Ms. Sona Sankareh, in her opening remarks thanked Ambassador Bah and his delegation for coming to Seattle to have an interface with the community. He dilated on the functions of the Association in serving members of the community which involves providing legal services and relocation assistance and counseling amongst others.

- Advertisement -

Saikou Ceesay, First Secretary at the embassy, sensitised the community on the various diaspora engagement policies that the government has implemented since the establishment of the Diaspora Directorate in 2018. Mr. Ceesay informed the diaspora community that the government’s decision to establish the Diaspora Directorate signifies two things: first, the recognition of the need to institutionalize diaspora affairs; and second, the acknowledgment that the Gambian diaspora has a greater role in influencing the country’s political, social, and economic development agenda.

He urged those with technical skills to register on the diaspora portal (www.diaspora.gm) so they could contribute to the mentorship program, which places diasporans with technical expertise in government institutions for short-term skills transfer. He explained that the annual Diaspora Roundtable Conference (Stake in the Nation Forum) aims to ensure consultative and technical engagement with the diaspora, while also highlighting how the Embassy is mobilizing diaspora support for sustainable development.

Responding to questions on diaspora voting, Mr. Ceesay stated that under the Migration and Sustainable Development of The Gambia (MSDG) consultations and engagements are ongoing between the government and all relevant stakeholders regarding diaspora voting.

Ousman Lowe, Consular Officer at the Embassy, gave a clear explanation of the services provided by the consular section. He offered an in-depth overview of its primary functions, the documents issued, and the processes involved. He also advised community members on what steps to take should they encounter complex immigration matters.

On the sidelines of the town hall meeting, Ambassador Bah held a meeting with the Mayor of Shoreline City, Honourable Chris Roberts, the Senator of the State of Washington, Honourable Jesse Salomon, and Council members.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Mayor for the hospitality extended to him and his delegation since their arrival in the city. He further appealed for consideration to be given to meeting the needs of the Northwest Seattle Gambian Association as the body representing the interests of Gambians in Seattle.

Gambian Embassy in Washington