Man found dead at stadium hotel was GCCI staff

By Tabora Bojang & Olimatou Coker

The young man, who was found dead in a hotel room from grave wounds, was a staff of the Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The man, identified as Momodou Lamarana Jallow, was an IT officer at the Chamber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police were called to the Friendship Hotel of the Independence Stadium early yesterday morning where the dead man was discovered. A lady believed to have connection with the man was immediately arrested as part of the investigations.

Reports further said Mr Jallow was due to fly out for overseas studies yesterday. Police, who did not name the suspect, said they have started investigations into the matter.

“The suspect is in her mid-twenties and she was said to be in a relationship with the victim,” police spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie told The Standard.

“We are investigating the matter and once it is beyond the preliminary stage, we would communicate to the public.”

The body is said to be taken to the EFSTH for a post mortem.

Meanwhile, the GCCI released a statement yesterday after the incident.

The Chamber said: “The GCCI regrets to announce the demise of Momodou Lamarana Jallow. Mr. Jallow was the IT officer of the Chamber since 2018 and has been committed and exceptionally dedicated to his work.

MLJ as he was fondly called by his peers was an exceptional youth who thrived academically and professionally at an early age. He was a pious Muslim admired by family, friends and colleagues.”