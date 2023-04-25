Man gets 10 years for rape

By Bruce Asemota

One Foday Touray of Madiana village has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment after being found guilty of rape by the High Court in Banjul, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

Touray, 38, also got another two years for committing the offence of indecent assault.

In his judgment delivered yesterday, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh said Touray does not deserve any sympathetic consideration and he cannot hide his distaste, repulsion and contempt for criminals who sexually assault young girls for sexual gratification.

He further disclosed that rape and indecent assault of women and girls is becoming rampant in the society and is deeply troubling and has the potential to create fear in women and girls to move freely in society which must be discouraged.

The trial judge pointed out that he is persuaded to impose the severest punishment of life imprisonment but had decided not to do so because of the uncertainty of the age of the victim and the touching plea of mitigation of the accused person.

It could be recalled that Foday Touray was alleged to have sometime in August, 2019 in Madiana Village in West Coast Region under coercive circumstances engaged in a sexual act with a 15-year-old girl name withheld.

He was further alleged to have indecently assaulted the same girl, in November, 2019.

The prosecution led by Principal State Counsel Patrick Gomes called five witnesses and tendered three documents into evidence to prove its case while Foday Touray testified alone in his defence.