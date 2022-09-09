Man in court for alleged defilement of under aged girl

By Amadou Jadama

A 20-year-old man was arraigned yesterday before Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally of the Brusubi court charged with one count of defilement of a 16-year-old girl in Brufut in July.

When the charge was read and translated, the accused Abou Camara told the court: “I accepted some part of it and I denied some part of it”.

In response, Magistrate Krubally stated that when an element of doubt exists in a criminal case, the case should be resolved in favour of the accused. and therefore entered a plea of not guilty in favour of the accused.

Police prosecutor Inspector A Bojang applied for an adjournment to enable him to call witnesses.

The prosecution did not object to bail for the accused.

The magistrate then granted young Abou bail in the sum of D100,000 with two responsible Gambian sureties.

He ordered that the sureties must swear to the facts in the affidavit that they will ensure the appearance of the accused in subsequent court proceedings and that in the event the accused fails to appear or absconds the jurisdiction, they will forfeit the bail bond to the state. The case will resume on 20 October for hearing.