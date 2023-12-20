Man in court for allegedly raping 12-year-old boy

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

One Ass Malick Njie was yesterday arraigned before the High Court in Banjul on a single count of rape, accused of having sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old boy.

According to the prosecution led by State Counsel F. Drammeh, the accused person who is in his sixties on 5 February, 2022 around QCell building on Kairaba Avenue in the Kanifing Municipality, had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old boy.

When the charge was read to him in Wolof, he pleaded not guilty and the state counsel F. Drammeh sought for an adjournment to enable the prosecution call its witnesses.

Justice Jaiteh who adjourned the matter to16 January, 2024 for hearing of the first prosecution witness’s evidence in chief.