Man in court for breaking in and stealing over D3M

By Amadou Jadama

One Modou Krubally yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate PM Njie of the Bundung magistrates’ court on two counts of house breaking and stealing over three million dalasis.

Mr Krubally, 27, pleaded not guilty to both counts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police prosecutor SI Bobo jarju pleaded to the court not to grant the accused person bail, because investigators are doing all they could to recover the alleged items as the accused has given names of individuals whom he gave the items to.

In response to the prosecution’s application, the accused person begged the court to grant him bail, saying he is a Gambian and will not run away from this country if granted bail.

After listening to both appeals Magistrate Njie adjourned the matter to the 10 May at 12.30pm for ruling on bail and possible hearing.

According to the prosecutors, the accused Modou Krubally on the 15 April at Abuko broke and entered the bedroom of one Fatou Ndoye with intent to commit a felony.

On Count Two, Mr Krubally is alleged to have stolen the following items: gold and jewelries valued £35,000.00 equivalent to D2,625,000.00, cash of USD10,000.00 equivalent to D610,000.00 and Euro 5,000-00 equivalent to D335,000.00. The whole items and cash is valued at D3, 570,000.00 being properties of Fatou Ndoye.