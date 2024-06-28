33.2 C
Gambia National news

Man seeks help from President Barrow to undergo medical treatment

21
Sheikh Tijan Njie, 28, has called on President Adama Barrow to help him get treatment after suffering years of mobility problem.

medical44

In an open letter to the president shared with The Standard, Mr Njie explained: “My difficulties started when I lost my father at a tender age and so my welfare was left in the hands of my mother who suffered unstable health and had very little source of income. We could barely eat and so I had troubled times growing up which made me develop a permanent deformation of my two legs. This causes me so much pain since four years now, such that I can barely stand and hardly walk normally. Soon after, it became a complication. I had been to several hospitals, and herbalists for treatment but I am not yet cured. I do not want to lose hope but definitely, life is unbearable for me and my family.”

Mr Njie walked into the Standard offices desperate to get his message to the president.

He can be contacted on 7354721

