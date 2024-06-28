Morocco, Gambia partner to promote rights of women, children

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Morocco and The Gambia Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of women, children, and people in vulnerable situations.

According to a communique seen by The Standard, the agreement, initiated by Moroccan Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family Aawatif Hayar, and visiting Gambian Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, Fatou Sanyang Kinteh, aims to promote training in the field of social action.

- Advertisement -

Minister Hayar said during the signing ceremony that Morocco has taken important steps in the field of social action, particularly through institutionalizing professions linked to this field. She said that the agreement with Gambia includes a significant number of programs in favor of persons with disabilities, the elderly, and children, and that the two parties are resolved to implement its provisions.

Minister of Gender, Fatou Kinteh, said The Gambia and Morocco face a number of challenges relating to issues of women, children, elderly, and people with special needs, expressing her wish to see the cooperation between the two countries strengthened in order to jointly promote several initiatives in this area.

The Gambian official also voiced her country’s wish to benefit from the Kingdom’s accumulated experience, particularly in the promotion of women and children’s rights and social inclusion.