Man sentenced to death for murder

By Bruce Asemota

One Alpha Bah, was yesterday sentenced to death by the High Court in Banjul presided over by Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay who found him guilty of the death of one Ansu Badjie by stabbing him with a pair of scissors on his stomach.

The prosecution alleged that Bah murdered his victim at Elys Bar in Brikama Durrumakollong in 2017.

Delivering judgment, the trial judge disclosed that the prosecution led by senior state counsel BM Samura called seven witnesses and tendered several documents as exhibits to prove the charge of murder against the convict,

Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay revealed that the convict’s cautionary and voluntary statements and the post mortem report were also tendered and admitted into evidence.

She further revealed that the convict testified in his defence as a lone witness.

The trial judge pointed out that the court believed the evidence of the 2nd and 3rd witness which corroborated each other as they were eye witnesses to the crime.

Justice Amina Saho-Ceesay disclosed that the prosecution has proved the offence of murder against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt and accordingly found Alpha Bah guilty of the offence.