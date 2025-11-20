Mandinka marginalisation is a self-inflicted crisis

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

No one bears responsibility for the marginalisation of Mandinka within the national language agenda of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education except Mandinkas themselves. We have reached out to individuals in the executive, ministers included, as well as members of parliament, media figures, activists, and independent voices, yet not a single influential Mandinka has spoken publicly on this issue.

We have become our own source of intimidation. Across the country, every community confidently defends its linguistic and cultural heritage, except Mandinkas. Our assertiveness appears only in partisan politics, without realising that language preservation is far more crucial than party allegiance. Our collective survival as a cultural group is inseparable from the survival of our language.

For many Mandinkas, speaking Mandinka in public has become unfashionable, even embarrassing. The language is now facing institutional marginalisation at the state level, and similar patterns are emerging in the media. Party politics will not secure respect for our community nor ensure our cultural continuity. What we face is an existential threat driven by rural–urban migration, formal education, and political dynamics.

A growing number of second-generation Mandinkas in Banjul, Kanifing Municipality, and newly developed settlements in Kombo are increasingly disconnected from their roots. They feel little pride in anything associated with Mandinka identity. In schools, offices, and markets, many perceive speaking Wolof as a symbol of modernity and social refinement, while Mandinka is treated as inferior or outdated. This alienation is further reinforced by the structures of formal education.

Educated Mandinkas often struggle with linguistic confidence, unsure which language to use in public spaces. This confusion extends to politics, where many avoid any association with UDP for fear of tribal labelling, and similarly avoid participating in Mandinka-based associations, resulting in weakened cultural cohesion.

This stands in stark contrast to educated members of other ethnic groups. They freely align with political parties other than UDP, in most cases, and they remain unwavering in defending their ethnic identity. They proudly join, support, and even lead their cultural associations without hesitation.

Unless Mandinkas confront this internal retreat and reclaim pride in their language and identity, the erosion of Mandinka will only deepen, with consequences that extend far beyond linguistic loss.

Dr Alieu SK Manjang