MANSA SUMAREH TOURNAMENTS PROMOTE GRASSROOTS YOUTH FOOTBALL ACROSS REGIONS

A spontaneously organised grassroots football tournaments in Busumbala, Niani and Wuli West have thrilled people in the three communities.

The tournies are initiated, sponsored and named after Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at State House and native of Niani.

They featured teams built around young boys in all three places with teams representing villages and other communities. ”I appreciate the efforts and vision of the people in these communities to protect the youth from social ills by trying to get them focused on productive activities such as sports with all its many benefits. Sports promote health, unity, and paves a path to success and as it is itself a very lucrative profession. So, these football events are exposing the young ones to potential careers and keep them off bad behavior. That is why I took interest in them and never get tired associating myself with them”, Sumareh commented.

In Wuli West, the tournament attracted huge participation and ended with a titanic final between Jamjam Kolong and Nema Kolong in Barrow-Kunda.

The two sides drew 1-1 in regulation time with Jamjam winning the trophy on penalties.

In Niani, ten villages including Kuntaur, Kayai, Sukuta, Wassu Fulakunda, Jaakaba , Touba Koto- Touba Kuta among others, are lined up to take part in the tournament starting on Sunday.Before that on Saturday, a similar one will start in Farato.

Meanwhile, on the 13 September, in Busumbala, a 22 team tourney comes to a close with the final between Aston Villa and Black Scorpions. This tournament features teams from Brikama, Farato , Yundum and Busumbala.

Mr Sumareh thanked the sport and community officials in the various places for the honour accorded to him.