27.5 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

MANSA SUMAREH TOURNAMENTS PROMOTE GRASSROOTS YOUTH FOOTBALL ACROSS REGIONS

30
- Advertisement -

A spontaneously organised grassroots football tournaments in Busumbala, Niani and Wuli West have thrilled people in the three communities.

The tournies are initiated, sponsored and named after Mansa Sumareh, a former chief driver at State House and native of Niani. 

They featured teams built around young boys in all three places with teams representing villages and other communities. ”I appreciate the efforts and vision of the people in these communities to protect the youth from social ills by trying to get them focused on productive activities such as sports with all its many benefits. Sports promote health, unity, and paves a path to success and as it is itself a very lucrative profession. So, these football events are exposing the young ones to potential careers and keep them off bad behavior. That is why I took interest in them and never get tired associating myself with them”, Sumareh commented. 

- Advertisement -
IMG 20240918 WA0032

In Wuli West, the tournament attracted huge participation and ended with a titanic final between Jamjam Kolong and Nema Kolong in Barrow-Kunda.

The two sides drew 1-1 in regulation time with Jamjam winning the trophy on penalties.

In Niani, ten villages including Kuntaur, Kayai, Sukuta, Wassu Fulakunda, Jaakaba , Touba Koto- Touba Kuta among others, are lined up  to take part in the tournament  starting on Sunday.Before that on Saturday, a similar one will start in  Farato.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, on the 13 September, in Busumbala, a 22 team tourney comes to a close with the final between Aston Villa and Black Scorpions. This tournament features teams from Brikama, Farato , Yundum and Busumbala.

Mr Sumareh thanked the sport and community officials in the various places for the honour accorded to him.

Previous article
The Everyday Leader in a Small Business:A Satirical Exploration of Leadership and the Paycheck Mentality
Next article
The incredible rise of Yankuba Minteh, from playing on sand in The Gambia to £30m Brighton star in two years
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions