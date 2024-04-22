27.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, April 22, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Marr Nyang, others arrested over sit-down strike at Arch

260
- Advertisement -
image 67

By Omar Bah

The executive director of Gambia Participates, Marr Nyang, youth parliament Speaker Omar Cham and several other civil society advocates have been arrested, The Standard has been informed.

The advocates were arrested at the Arch in Banjul where they gathered  over the disruption of ferry services.

- Advertisement -

The police denied them permit to protest yesterday, citing security reasons.

The Standard contacted the police spokesperson, Modou Musa Sisawo but he didn’t pick up his calls.

At least four people were also arrested in Barra.

- Advertisement -

The Standard understands that the strikers have been charged with unlawful assembly among others.

Previous article
President Barrow meets newspaper publishers
Next article
DARBOE SAYS HE WANTS SABALLY BACK TO UDP
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions