Marr Nyang, others arrested over sit-down strike at Arch

By Omar Bah

The executive director of Gambia Participates, Marr Nyang, youth parliament Speaker Omar Cham and several other civil society advocates have been arrested, The Standard has been informed.

The advocates were arrested at the Arch in Banjul where they gathered over the disruption of ferry services.

The police denied them permit to protest yesterday, citing security reasons.

The Standard contacted the police spokesperson, Modou Musa Sisawo but he didn’t pick up his calls.

At least four people were also arrested in Barra.

The Standard understands that the strikers have been charged with unlawful assembly among others.