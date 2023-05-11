Mauritius company sues Gamtel for $2.9 million

By Bruce Asemota

Banki International, a company incorporated in Mauritius has instituted a civil suit against the Gambia Telecommunications Company (Gamtel) claiming US$2,940,000.01 for international telephone services rendered.

According to court papers seen by The Standard, Banki and Gamtel entered an agreement on 28 June 2018 to use each other’s international wholesale services to terminate international voice calls.

The claim further disclosed that pursuant to the agreement, Banki allowed Gamtel to terminate telephone calls to international destinations and submitted invoices to Gamtel for payment.

However, Banki is now claiming that Gamtel breached the terms of the agreement by refusing to pay the sums owed despite several notices and Gamtel’s acknowledgement of the demands and promises to pay.

The Standard has been reliably informed that the matter has been assigned to the High Court in Banjul to be presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.