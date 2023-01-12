MAY DAY SPORTS RETURN AFTER COVID BREAK

The massively popular May Day Sports, missing for three years, is back this year with the event taking hold on its traditional fixed date, May 1.

The organisers, the National Sports Council NSC said the event with its unique features such as the Tug of war, Pillow Fight and Greasy Pole, will return with its usual excitement and institutions intending to send teams can start preparations.

The event could not hold since 2019 because of the Covid pandemic, meaning the Gambia Police Force which won the title that year, kept the reign for three years by default.

Initiated by the National Olympic Committee in the early 1990s, May Day Sports has been recognised by the IOC as a mass sport. In the last decade or so, the event has been organised by the NSC where all institutions intending to take part must register as soon as possible.