Mayor Bensouda says he will serve for only 2 terms

By Omar Bah

Kanifing mayor Talib Bensouda has promised to serve only one more term if re-elected.

Speaking on West Coast Radio’s flagship programme Coffee Time with Peter Gomez yesterday, Bensouda declared: “I know some politicians will say I should not say that but I can confirm to you that I will not serve more than two terms because I believe in term limits. It is healthy for our country…”

When asked by the programme host on whether he would want to be succeeded by a woman when he leaves office given his constant reference about the need for equality and equity during the interview, Bensouda answered: “I would campaign for a woman to succeed me. I love women leadership because it is nurturing and comforting and they care a lot. You can draw example from the mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe who I think should have gone unopposed because she has done tremendously well and has been the greatest mayor of Banjul as far as I am concerned,” he said.

When asked whether he would want to run for president upon the completion of his second term, Talib said noncommitally, “It’s life, I don’t know. I tried to be a member of parliament [but ended up being a mayor].”

Commenting on his achievements, Mayor Bensouda said his executive has done a tremendous job over the past four years in the areas of waste management, construction of markets and roads.

“If I am re-elected, I will focus on addressing issues of transport and road infrastructure,” he said.

He said the council’s revenue collection has risen to D332 million out of which about D80 million goes to emoluments of the over 1,000 employees.

He said 60 percent of the revenue goes back to the development of the municipality.

He said transforming the council from a political institution to a community service entity stands out as one of his biggest achievements. “This has brought about uninterrupted service delivery…” he said.