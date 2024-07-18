MECCNAR, Ecowas donate 20 tricycles to enhance waste collection

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) in partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Monday handed over 20 tricycles to 20 beneficiaries across the country.

These tricycles are intended to enhance waste collection and contribute to improving sanitation and environmental health across the country.

The provision of these tricycles, as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ECOWAS and The Gambia, signifies a tangible commitment to addressing waste management challenges and promoting cleaner, healthier environments.

Dr. Dawda Badjie, the Executive Director of the National Environment Agency, emphasized the need for sustainable use of the tricycles adherence to their intended purpose.

“You have to sustain your motorcycle and then also you have to understand that it is part of the agreement that we are going to be monitoring your performance. If we see you do not do what is expected of you, be assured that this motorcycle will be withdrawn from you, and given to people who are doing better because you don’t need it. If you don’t need it, we will take it from you,” Badjie said.

Miatta Lilly French, the Ecowas Representative in The Gambia, reaffirmed the regional bloc’s commitment to a clean environment.

She also urged responsible use of the tricycles. “I would also add to the words of the director, urge you to make good use of whatever is given to you. Where I come from, they said if you call somebody to help you scrub your back, then you must also be willing to throw the water, you cannot allow the person to do everything on their own. So, we are helping you to scrub your back, so please throw water and make sure that things happen as they are supposed to happen”.

Hon. Rohey John Manjang, the Ministry of Environment, described Ecowas support as a crucial step towards improving waste management and ensuring a cleaner and healthy environment in The Gambia

She also expressed concern about the challenges posed in sustainable waste management in the Gambia.

The minister anticipates meaningful contribution from the young beneficiaries for this support.

“I am happy that NEA and the ministry have made sure that this opportunity is given to our young activists. All those that are lucky to be given these tricycles are young people. We have old people in our midst who are also engaged in waste collection to some minimal state, but we think that the youths need to be encouraged because matters of climate change affect them all more,” she said.