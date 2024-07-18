Chargel native rejoices over borehole project, extols FIOHTG’s efforts

- Advertisement -

Future In Our Hands The Gambia (FIOHTG) continues to make a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of vulnerable communities through their Village Development Projects (VDPs).

During a quarterly monitoring exercise in Chargel, Central River Region, we spoke with Musa Jawo, a native of the village, whose community recently benefited from a borehole project facilitated by FIOHTG.

Jawo expressed his gratitude, highlighting that the borehole, equipped with eleven taps, will significantly alleviate the community’s water scarcity issues.

- Advertisement -

“The community is immensely happy with this benevolent act. They have recommended forming a water committee to manage the borehole,” Jawo stated.

He also acknowledged that the adult literacy and REFLECT facilitator training conducted by FIOHTG played a crucial role in enabling the community to benefit from this substantial gesture.

FIOHTG’s commitment to improving living conditions in vulnerable communities is evident through projects like the one in Chargel, which provide essential resources and empower residents through education and training.