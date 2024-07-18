Gambia High holds 65th graduation

- Advertisement -

Gambia Senior Secondary School commonly known as Gambia High held its 65th graduation and prize giving ceremony in Banjul last Thursday.

After 3 years of intensive academic work, the class of 2024 passed out in a colourful ceremony, cheered by families, friends and dignitaries. The students graduated in arts, commerce and science fields and prizes were awarded to various outstanding students.

A cross section of prominent personalities including diplomats, lawmakers, councillor’s, parents and the school alumni graced the occasion.

Delivering the welcome address, principal Baba S Jallow enumerated a wide range of activities by the school during the academic year. These included a development of strategies and roadmaps to achieve excellence in student performance leading to producing the best WASSCE student in the Gambia for 2023 with 7As and 2Bs.

The year also witnessed the transformation of the student service centre with new computers and printers, improved furniture, establishment of a clothing and textile lab, construction of additional classrooms, introduction of white boards in class, a well-equipped computer lab and capacity building programs for staff. These developments were supported and funded by the class of 1974, 1972, 1986, 1980 and 1998.

Mr Jallow also reported on the remarkable extra-curricular achievements registered by the school in and outside the Gambia. The school grabbed 1st position in MoBSE’s comprehensive health education debate, Young Writers Association’s poetry and drama competition and emerged as champions of the national female basketball competition and 2024 YMCA inter school basketball championship.

He said the school has also established relations with the University of Kentucky in the area of animal husbandry, horticulture, and agricultural science as a subject. According to him the partnership will avail staff and students opportunity to further their education at the U.S based University.

Addressing the graduating students, Mr Jallow said: “My dear students as you leave the school, expect that challenges await. I strongly believe based on the knowledge we have imparted to you, you will surely overcome them. Be sure to take every opportunity life presents to you. No matter the obstacle you may come across in life, act with courage.”

Guest speaker Nana Grey Jonhson, advised the graduates to go into the world with an appetite to serve and be promising servants who will dedicate their future to serve the best interest of the country.

In his words of wisdom, IOU VC Dr Cherno Omar Barry, called on the students to inculcate virtues of honesty and be grateful, generous and industrious at all times.