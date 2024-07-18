200 tourism-related businesses to receive $50,000matching grants under Tourism Diversification Project

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) approved a $68 million grant to The Government of the Gambia to support the diversification and climate resilience of the Gambia’s tourism sector.

The strategic objective for this 5-year project is to promote private sector development, achieve economic diversification, and boost tourism sector productivity, sustainability, resilience, and inclusive growth.

- Advertisement -

The project main result areas include; infrastructure support for the diversification and resilience of the tourism sector, improve capabilities, business and management practices and access to funds for tourism related Micro Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and promote their integration into value chains to meet quality standards for their products and services to be purchased by lead firms such as hotels and tour operators.

The government has contracted the services of Belgian management and consulting firm IBF International to support the implementation of these sub-component (1b), which primarily focus on providing support to domestic tourism related businesses that supply goods and services. This component includes a $5million grant program that will provide funding for up to $50,000 to about 200 local businesses.

As part of the implementation, IBF International and its local partner RCM Gambia, will provide expertise, training and capacity building as well as conduct assessment of MSMEs and lead firms to understand their challenges and gaps, determine what each needs and connect them to engage in buyer/supplier networks.

- Advertisement -

According to Hamid Marah, team leader sub-component 1b, these sector assessments will be stepped up with general training programs, coaching and mentoring support for businesses to help them build their production and enhance the management of their businesses. “Our strategy is to first engage with the lead firms to understand what are the challenges, gaps and what are some of the things they cannot get reliably from the Gambia and we use that information to select tourism related MSMEs that are relevant to those needs, train them and get them investment ready to access the matching grants,” Hamid added.

He said the beneficiaries will receive training and guided support to implement the matching grants and be self-sustaining. There will be 4 cohorts, 50 in each and calls for applications are already open.

Targeted MSMEs include suppliers of raw materials, vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, poultry, guest houses offering bed and breakfast, restaurants, canteens, food and drink shops, local food and wine asters, souvenirs and gifts shops, excursion service providers, transportation service providers, bakeries, entertainment groups, creators of arts, craft, poetry, movie, fashion and eco-tourism, sports tourism, Spa & beauty and content creators.

IBF International, Regional Director for Africa Michael Wangonya who is on a visit to the Gambia said; “As lead consultant for the project, we are providing our project management experience to ensure we offer the right technical assistance to The Government of the Gambia to ensure the project is fully implemented to achieve its overall objectives.

“This is our first assignment in the Gambia. We are very excited and look forward to the results of the implementation,” he added.

IBF is operating in over 154 countries providing technical assistance to governments in MSME development, education sector development and institutional and governance strengthening. It partners international firms Target Euro and SPI for the implementation of the project.