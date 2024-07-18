25.2 C
IGP, Ecomig commander renew close working relations

The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, yesterday received  Colonel Boubacar Toure, the  Ecomig Commander, at his office.

The two men discussed the cordial working relations between the two as Colonel Toure also seized the opportunity to congratulate IGP Touray on his recent appointment and expressed enthusiasm about the future strong working relationship .

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation and coordination between the GPF and ECOMIG in security operations across the country.

This visit underscores the importance of collaboration among security institutions to ensure the safety and security of The Gambia.

GPF

