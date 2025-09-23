MEDINA UNITED INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH US LEAGUE 2 SIDE STAR FC

- Advertisement -

In a groundbreaking move to enhance and redefine player development and international football pathways, Stars FC of the United States of America Soccer League 2, has announced a strategic partnership with Medina United Football Academy, and the renowned Capt Sports Agency, also based in the United States, a longtime partner of Medina.

A statement from Medina United said the unprecedented collaboration is not just a handshake agreement; but a meticulously crafted bridge to opportunity, designed to seamlessly integrate grassroots development, elite professional training and expert representation for talented athletes from The Gambia to the global stage.

Under the partnership, the two sides would work in technical development of coaches, equipment support among other things. The director of Medina United Tijan Masaneh Ceesay spoke of the partnership as a welcome news. “At Median we aspire to be in the fore front of player development and this partnership will enhance that goal.”