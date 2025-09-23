SK West updates: Pipeline crashes as league enters crunches

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

As the Sere-Kunda West Nawettan progresses with thrilling matches and gripping suspense, the marathon march to glory has begun to be turned into an elusive dream for some teams. One of them is surprisingly Pipeline FC, a power house in the zone which has suffered a rare but massive set back in their campaign this year.

The team did not only collapse in its quest to survive in its group, but has also shockingly failed to secure survival in the Nawettan proper next year, unless it can miraculously win the knock-out trophy. That competition will start at the end of the first round of the Nawettan league. Can Pipeline bounce back?

Full week six fixtures:

Tue: Dk United vs Jarington FC 2:30 pm

Tue: Manga 11 vs Jeshwang City 4:30 pm

Wed: Janta Bi vs Real De Jeshwang 2:30 pm

Wed: Happapa vs Cambeltown 4:30 pm

Thu: Hunters vs Blackpool 2:30 pm

Thu: Bundas vs Starboys:30 pm

Fri: Future Stars vs Tigers 2:30 pm

Fri: Newcastle United vs Kanifing United 4:30 pm

Sat: Pencha vs Erenjang United pm

Sat: Luzan vs Runn Mango 4:30 pm

Sun: Anfield vs Bilbao 2:30 pm

Sun: Tababi vs Tranquil 4:30 pm

- Advertisement -

Full Week Five results:

Star Boys 1 – 0 Hunters

Blackpool 0 – 1 Kanifing Layout

Kanifing United 0 – 0 Future Stars

Tigers 1 – 0 Galaxy

Luzan 0 – 0 Pencha

Celtic 0 – 0 Erenjang United

Tababi 1 – 0 Anfield

Pipeline 0 – 1 Bilbao

Badala 0 – 0 Junction Bi

Gintos 0 – 0 Unicorns

Kawtally 0 – 0 Babun Fatty

Emptyland 1 – 0 Bk Central