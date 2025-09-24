African voices of science launches to strengthen continent’s role in global health research and innovation

Dakar, Senegal – Thursday, 18 September 2025 – Today marks the official launch of the second edition of the African Voices of Science (AVoS), a continental initiative led by Speak Up Africa, dedicated to strengthening Africa’s voice and role in global health research, development, and innovation (RD&I).

For decades, Africa has been portrayed as a passive recipient of solutions designed elsewhere. This narrative undermines the reality that our continent has produced world-class innovations, set global records in scientific response, and continues to contribute breakthroughs that benefit humanity at large. The launch of the second edition of the African Voices of Science initiative signals a turning point: Africa is claiming its rightful place at the center of global health research, development, and innovation.

The first edition of AVoS emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, when misinformation was eroding trust in science and undermining public health measures. By amplifying the voices of 20 trusted African scientists, the initiative successfully challenged harmful myths, restored public confidence, and influenced policy. With a cumulative media reach of over 500 million, AVoS demonstrated that when African expertise is elevated, it can reshape narratives and strengthen global science.

Now, AVoS Phase 2 builds on this foundation, shifting from crisis response to proactive agenda-setting. Running from 2024–2026, the initiative aims to institutionalize the role of African scientists in shaping health research priorities and mobilizing resources. It is closely aligned with the African Health Research Innovation and Development Alliance (AHRIDA), supported by AMREF Health Africa and implemented by SAHTAC, CHReaD, and Speak Up Africa. This collaboration is designed to advocate for supportive policies, mobilize domestic resources, and push for greater investment in African-led R&D.

“AVoS II is a timely platform for us to institutionalise Africa’s leadership in health R&D. At SAHTAC, and through AHRIDA, we see this as the moment to move beyond dependency and position African-led solutions as the engine of our health sovereignty,” says John Mdluli from SAHTAC, founding member of AHRIDA.

This message resonates at a time when donor funding is shrinking, and Africa still carries 25% of the global disease burden but accounts for less than 1% of health expenditure. The stakes are clear: without investment in Africa’s health sovereignty, the continent will remain dependent on external solutions that are often misaligned with local realities. With AVoS II, African scientists are stepping forward to define priorities, shape policy, and secure the resources needed to transform health systems.

“Health Research, Development and Innovation must be recognized as the engine of Africa’s transformation. By elevating African expertise, we can fuel new industries and unlock investment opportunities that benefit all. AVoS is critical in amplifying these voices and championing greater investment in Africa’s future,” emphasizes Johnpaul Omollo, Public Health Professional and Health Policy Strategist.

Meet the AVoS champions

Côte d’Ivoire

Dr Raymonde Goudou Coffie – Minister, Governor of the Autonomous District of Lacs

Pr David Téa Okou – Clinical Molecular Geneticist, Molecular Biologist, Researcher and Scientific Consultant, Founder of the YTO Foundation

Dr Christian Rusangwa – Director of Technical Assistance, Muso

Dr Jaurès Yapi – Microbiologist, Lecturer and researcher, Pasteur Institute

Dr Safiatou Coulibaly – Coordinator, Genetics and Cancer Laboratory, Pasteur Institute

Kenya

Prof Thumbi Ndung’u –Director for Basic and Translational Science at AHRI, Professor of Infectious Diseases, University College London.

Johnpaul Omollo – Public Health Professional and Health Policy Strategist

Julie Muriuki – Champion for Economic Empowerment, Gender Mainstreaming Advocate

Dr Robert Karanja – Founder and Executive Director, Biolinx Africa

Dr Lisa Micheni – Senior Lecturer in Medical Microbiology, Pwani University

Senegal

Dr Moussa Sarr – Senior Researcher, Head of Business Development and Cooperation Group, IRESSEF

Pr Coumba Touré Kane – Professor at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, researcher specializing in microbiology and virology of infectious diseases

Marième Gueye – Researcher in Biofabrication and Regenerative Medicine, Utrecht University

Prof. Anta Tal-Dia – Pediatrician, Professor of Public Health (ER)/FMPO/UCAD

Member of the National Academy of Sciences and Techniques

Dr Babacar Gueye – Director of Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene

South Africa

Ms Glaudina Loots – Director of Health Innovation, Department of Science and Innovation

Dr Nothando Ngwenya – Head of Social Science and Research Ethics, African Health Research Institute

Prof Ntobeko Ntusi – President and Chief Executive Officer, South African Medical Research Council

Russell Rensburg – Director, Rural Health Advocacy Project; advocate for equitable access to quality healthcare in rural communities

Prof Vinodh Edward – Group Chief Operating Officer and an Executive Director at the Aurum Institute

From Senegal to Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire to South Africa, AVoS champions are uniting to elevate African perspectives. They are building networks of trusted voices, advocating for the operationalization of the African Medicines Agency (AMA), and engaging policymakers, funders, and civil society to sustain Africa’s health R&D ecosystem. By enhancing communication skills and visibility, African researchers are positioned not only to contribute evidence but to lead conversations that determine the continent’s future.

“With declining donor funding and Africa carrying 25% of the world’s disease burden but less than 1% of global health expenditure, there is a need for the continent to heavily invest in its own health sovereignty. African-led solutions must not only be voiced but also positioned to shape the future of our health systems; and that’s exactly what AVoS is doing,” highlights Fara Ndiaye, Co-Founder and Deputy Executive Director, Speak Up Africa.

These calls for change are reinforced by policymakers at the highest levels. AVoS is not just about amplifying African expertise, it is about ensuring that African innovations are recognized, resourced, and scaled to meet the needs of our people and the world. This initiative provides a unique opportunity to advance health sovereignty for Africa and future generations.

The message is urgent and clear: Africa must invest in itself. Governments, the private sector, and development partners need to commit to financing African-led research and innovation, not as charity, but as a strategic investment in global health security and economic growth. The world cannot afford an Africa sidelined from the science and innovation table.

AVoS II is not just a campaign. It is a movement a declaration that Africa will no longer be spoken for, but will speak for itself, loudly and credibly, in the global health arena. Our continent’s health sovereignty and its future depend on it.