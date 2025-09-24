GALGA empowers local council planners

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Government Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA) has launched a 5-day training program on effective planning for 24 local council planners from across The Gambia’s 8 local councils. Supported by the EU-UNDP GREAT project, this initiative aims to enhance the expertise of participants in planning, finance, and administrative units.

Participants will learn about effective planning approaches to improve their skills in developing strategic plans. They will also gain knowledge on establishing good monitoring systems to ensure quality service delivery.

The training will also cover resource mobilisation strategies to help local councils secure funding and technical support.

GALGA President Mahamadou Ceesay emphasised the significance of capacity development for local planners, stating that it is crucial for advancing effective decentralisation, participatory local governance, and sustainable local development.

James Monibah, EU-UNDP GREAT Project Manager, highlighted that capacity development for local planners is essential for building sustainable, inclusive, and resilient communities, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 11.

The initiative aligns with The Gambia’s Recovery Focused National Development Plan 2023-2027, “YIRIWAA,” particularly outcome 2.4, which emphasises strengthening decentralisation and local governance. By empowering local council planners, GALGA and its partners aim to support local governments in delivering quality services to citizens and promoting national development.

The training is expected to benefit local councils in several ways. It is also envisaged to enhance planning skills to enable local councils to develop effective strategies for service delivery and introduced participants on how to mobilise resources and secure funding for local development projects.

It will also ensure good monitoring systems to help local councils deliver quality services to citizens.

By investing in capacity development for local planners, GALGA and its partners are working towards a more decentralised and effective local governance system in The Gambia.